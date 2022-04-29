Advertisement

Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts

Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows for $25.(Live Nation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Live Nation announced its Concert Week lineup which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows across the U.S. this summer for $25.

The entertainment company said the Concert Week $25 tickets will be available from May 4-10 and cover genres from country, pop, hip-hop, alternative and more.

The shows will be taking place in venues ranging from small clubs to giant stadiums, according to the announced lineup.

Live Nation said the performers will include 5 Seconds of Summer, Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Chicago, Duran Duran, Eric Church, Imagine Dragons, Jack White, John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lady A, Machine Gun Kelly, Santana, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, The Black Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, Zac Brown Band and many more.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas and Shara Bras
Police: Owners of Fremont RV arrested on multiple charges
The 2022 Saturday in the Park logo
2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Ambulance
Two Siouxland residents killed in Sioux County accident Wednesday morning
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
Pursuit through Woodbury, Plymouth Counties ends in crash

Latest News

Peter Rogers from the Sioux Falls National Weather Service teaches attendees about the radar
National Weather Service hosts storm spotter training in South Sioux City
CHRISTENSEN UKRAINE
Siouxlanders gather at UFCW Local 222 Hall to honors fallen workers on Workers Memorial Day
Community gathers to remember fallen Iowa workers on Workers Memorial Day
Workers Memorial Day ceremony
South Sioux City Storm Spotter Training