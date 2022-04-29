National Weather Service hosts storm spotter training in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Many local first responders and emergency services employees gathered at the South Sioux City College Center on Thursday night to learn more about severe weather from the Sioux Falls National Weather Service.

The Storm Spotter training is held to teach people how they can keep their communities safe, in the case of severe weather.

People are trained on how they can help the National Weather Service by learning how to properly spot storms. The session was interactive, with questions for attendees to answer.

They were also given examples of when it’s too early and too late to track a storm.

“At the National Weather Service, we have a lot of very high end technology at our fingertips that we use in the warning process, but there’s still nothing better than a pair of eyes on the ground. And that’s why it’s so critical for us to be out here with the community to teach them about what to be looking for so they can help us in that warning process,” said Peter Rogers, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Sioux Falls NWS.

The Sioux Falls National Weather service will host an additional storm spotter training next Thursday at Western Iowa Tech Community College. The training will start at 7 p.m.

