Officials: Deadly Nebraska wildfire nearly contained

This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April 23, 2022 near Cambridge, Neb. Several small towns, including Cambridge, Bartley, Indianola and Wilsonville, in Nebraska's southwest and Macy in its northeast, were forced to temporarily evacuate because of the wind-driven wildfires.(Nebraska State Patrol via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a deadly southwestern Nebraska wildfire that has been burning since last week is near to being fully contained.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said Friday that crews have 97% of the Road 702 Fire contained behind fire breaks. That has led to fewer firefighters on the scene as management of the fire has reverted to Nebraska officials from a federal regional team.

More than 220 firefighters and other personnel had been working in recent days to dig trenches and create other breaks to contain the fire, which has burned an estimated 69 square miles of mostly grass and farmland.

The fire killed one person and destroyed several homes.

