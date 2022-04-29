Officials: Deadly Nebraska wildfire nearly contained

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a deadly southwestern Nebraska wildfire that has been burning since last week is near to being fully contained.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said Friday that crews have 97% of the Road 702 Fire contained behind fire breaks. That has led to fewer firefighters on the scene as management of the fire has reverted to Nebraska officials from a federal regional team.

More than 220 firefighters and other personnel had been working in recent days to dig trenches and create other breaks to contain the fire, which has burned an estimated 69 square miles of mostly grass and farmland.

The fire killed one person and destroyed several homes.

