‘Scraposaurus’ exhibit comes to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center unveiled their newest exhibit at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.

The exhibit, called “Scraposaurus,” is a collection of 14 sculptures depicting dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals. They are welded together entirely out of scrap metal by artist Dale Lewis, who says he began welding sculptures as a post-retirement hobby.

“For me, it’s all about the fun of making these things and then sharing them,” said Lewis. “And sharing them here seems like the perfect spot. And I just hope that the word gets out and people come and enjoy them. And hopefully, it will help their attendance here.”

The Scraposaurus exhibit will remain on display outside of the Lewis & Clark Center for the next year.

