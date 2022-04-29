Shower and storm chances continue with strong storms possible Friday evening

**Flood Warning for southern Madison County through 8 AM Friday**

**High Wind Warning for Holt County from 1 AM Saturday through 1 AM Sunday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Several isolated storms put down some hail Thursday with inches of rain falling in southern Madison County.

A few more isolated thunderstorms will be possible from time to time through our Friday as well.

The breeze will be a little bit stronger than what we have seen over the past few days with a 15 to 30 miles per hour wind.

The best chance for thunderstorms comes after 6 PM with some of those becoming strong.

The biggest threats will be for large hail and gusty winds, especially along and south of Highway 20.

Wet weather looks to continue into our Saturday with over an inch of rainfall possible by the time it wraps up Saturday night.

The wind will also be strong Saturday with gusts that could reach 50 miles per hour or higher.

More on how the next couple of days play out with the storms and wind through the day on News 4.

