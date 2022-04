SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight Host Dave Washburn spoke with Madelyn Baughman and Elthea Danley to talk about why the first week of May is so important to them. If you would like to learn more about Goodwill of the Great Plains you can call them at (605)-357-6151 or visit their website at goodwillgreatplains.org

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.