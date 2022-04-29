Siouxlanders with mixed success at day 1 of Drake Relays

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Growing up in Iowa there were two events that always transcended sports there is the state wrestling tournament, and then there is the Drake Relays. The relays on big blue returned for another edition this year with more athletes from all around the nation including Siouxland looking to make a name for themselves.

Starting with the throwers in the boy’s discus George-Little Rock’s Justin Olsen get’s a 169-foot throw here to win his heat he would finish the day in 8th place

Flight two features last year’s state champion, Brandon VanderSluis, and he shows why he was a champ, flinging the disc 180 ½ feet down range, that’s good enough for 3rd place.

In the boys long jump Bishop Heelans Aiden Kuehl advanced to the finals with a jump of 8.5 meters.

Boys 3,200 all three runners from Sioux City North, William Lohr, Gabe Nash, and Natnael Kifle finished in the top 20.

In the high school high jump it came down to Taylor Jochum (Bishop Heelan) and Maddie Olsen (Sheldon-Sibley Ocheyedan) with Olsen being declared the technical winner after both failed to clear 5 feet 7 inches.

