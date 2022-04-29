Advertisement

Siouxlanders with mixed success at day 1 of Drake Relays

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Growing up in Iowa there were two events that always transcended sports there is the state wrestling tournament, and then there is the Drake Relays. The relays on big blue returned for another edition this year with more athletes from all around the nation including Siouxland looking to make a name for themselves.

Starting with the throwers in the boy’s discus George-Little Rock’s Justin Olsen get’s a 169-foot throw here to win his heat he would finish the day in 8th place

Flight two features last year’s state champion, Brandon VanderSluis, and he shows why he was a champ, flinging the disc 180 ½ feet down range, that’s good enough for 3rd place.

In the boys long jump Bishop Heelans Aiden Kuehl advanced to the finals with a jump of 8.5 meters.

Boys 3,200 all three runners from Sioux City North, William Lohr, Gabe Nash, and Natnael Kifle finished in the top 20.

In the high school high jump it came down to Taylor Jochum (Bishop Heelan) and Maddie Olsen (Sheldon-Sibley Ocheyedan) with Olsen being declared the technical winner after both failed to clear 5 feet 7 inches.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas and Shara Bras
Police: Owners of Fremont RV arrested on multiple charges
The 2022 Saturday in the Park logo
2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Ambulance
Two Siouxland residents killed in Sioux County accident Wednesday morning
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
Pursuit through Woodbury, Plymouth Counties ends in crash

Latest News

Vanessa Bohuslavsky slides in safely against Hastings
Accolades accomplished as Morningside sweeps Hastings
East's Beni Puelele celebrates his second half goal against Sioux City East
East comes back down 2-0 to win thriller by the river
IHSAA LOGO
IHSAA announces changes to wrestling postseason
Sioux City West sprinters work on their handoffs in preparation for the Drake Relays
Sioux City West preparing for Drake Relays