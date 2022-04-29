Trump’s rally in Nebraska postponed due to severe weather threat

GREENWOOD, Neb. (KOLN) - Former President Donald Trump’s Save America Rally at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.

Trump emailed a statement around 3 p.m. calling off the event. Instead, Trump is planning to have the rally on Sunday.

“Thank you to all who waited in line for our Save America Rally tonight in Greenwood, Nebraska. Because of severe weather, including the possibility of 60 mph+ wind, hailstorms, and maybe even tornadoes, I will not be coming to Nebraska tonight, but rather, weather permitting, will be there this Sunday night, May 1st.”

Parking lots opened Friday at 8 a.m. and supporters began gathering tailgate-style ready to see the former president speak.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster was scheduled to speak at the rally.

