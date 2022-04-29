Trump’s rally in Nebraska postponed due to severe weather threat
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, Neb. (KOLN) - Former President Donald Trump’s Save America Rally at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.
Trump emailed a statement around 3 p.m. calling off the event. Instead, Trump is planning to have the rally on Sunday.
Parking lots opened Friday at 8 a.m. and supporters began gathering tailgate-style ready to see the former president speak.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster was scheduled to speak at the rally.
