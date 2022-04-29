UnityPoint Clinic-Marketplace to open May 2 at old Shopko location

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - UnityPont Health-Sioux City has announced they’ll be officially opening a new facility on the north side of town this May.

According to a news release, the UnityPoint Clinic-Marketplace will open on May 2 on Hamilton Blvd at the old Shopko location. Officials say the facility will provide both family medicine and urgent care services to patients and residents on the city’s north side.

“We are so excited to be able to serve our patients in this new clinic,” said says Jane Arnold, Regional Vice President of Ambulatory Operations at UnityPoint Health – Sioux City. “We believe the Marketplace area provides a unique opportunity for UnityPoint Clinic to offer an additional access point for patients in Siouxland.”

Family medicine will be provided Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while urgent care will initially open with limited hours. Those hours will be on Tuesday and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The facility, located at 3035 Hamilton Blvd, includes 7,742 square feet of space and will be home to UnityPoint Clinic providers, Stephen Pallone, MD and Jeanne Rasmussen, ARNP with room for four additional providers.

