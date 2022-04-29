What’s causing the fires in Plymouth County?

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The grass fires last weekend often seemed like wildfires rarely seen in Siouxland. So why are these fires starting, and why are they spreading so quickly?

Both the Merrill and Le Mars fire departments say large fires last weekend were likely caused by a burned-out tree fire that had been lit days earlier.

Because of high winds, embers from the fire likely re-sparked, causing a fire that stretched for acres. In all, local departments responded to more than ten fires last weekend.

“This one was the worst that I’ve seen. Visibility was horrible for us. Due to the wind, taking the smoke and picking up the dust. It was near zero visibility situation,” said Jacob Conely, Merrill’s fire chief.

A striking example of how the fire spreads? A terrace in a field near a home that was completely destroyed. The terrace was built to deal with watershed issues but it illustrates a much greater point. On one side vegetation is completely blackened. On the other side, some vegetation remains and this shows just how quickly a fire can move through a field that has that layer of vegetation still on top.

That’s why the fire department teamed up with local farmers to till the fields while the fire was still active as a way to create a fire line.

“The problem is this fire. Saturday was moving so fast, they had to start, you know, almost a half a mile ahead, Matt, and start making two or three passes because the fire was jumping, the first pass of a disk,” said David Schipper, the Le Mars fire chief.

Plymouth County was not under a burn ban when the fires started, but one has since been imposed.

