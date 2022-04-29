Where to take your prescription drugs on Take Back Day this Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - People looking to get rid of their unused or expired prescription drugs will have a chance to do so during this year’s National Prescription Take Back Day.

The event, hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, will take place on Saturday, April 30 beginning at 10 a.m. and going through 2 p.m.

National Take Back Day is used by the DEA to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. The biannual event is used to combat pill misuse, abuse, and overdose. It also allows proper disposing of unused, unwanted, or expired medications.

Several local law enforcement agencies will be collecting medications Saturday, including the Sioux City Police Department and the South Sioux City Police Department.

You can search for other locations using the Collection Site Locator online.

