Briar Cliff splits with Concordia, Northwestern sweeps Dordt

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Briar Cliff Chargers and Concordia Bulldogs split their doubleheader.

Concordia took game one 2-1, while the Chargers won game one 8-4.

Meanwhile, Northwestern took both games of a doubleheader against Dordt. Game one was a back and forth affair with the Red raiders winning 6-5. While the bats carried Northwestern to a game 2 13-3 victory over the Defenders.

