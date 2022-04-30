Dakota Valley students join City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department for Arbor Day tree planting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday was Arbor Day, so students from Dakota Valley High School joined the City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department to plant five trees at the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

The students from Dakota Valley are a part of the DV Green Club which is an environmental club. They raised money at basketball games this season and were able to fundraise enough money for five trees.

People of all ages gathered with their best shovels to be a part of the action.

The new trees can reduce cooling and heating costs 15-25%, and can help reduce the carbon dioxide in the air.

