Missouri River Runners dedicate bench to fellow runner Roger Heinle

SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) - The track at Westwood Community School District was a very special place to Roger Heinle, and on Saturday, his closest family, friends, and fellow runners gathered to remember his legacy.

“He was one of a kind. He was a competitor in anything that he had done,” said Curt Koenig, Roger’s childhood friend.

Roger Heinle was a man who loved to run. He was a member of the Missouri River Runners Club, and started a tradition of running laps on his birthday, rain or shine.

“This track is really special. Roger would come here, and he would run a lap for every year of his age. And the last one he was able to do was 71 years. Last year, he did 71 laps here on the track. So that’s, you know, over 18 miles,” said Patty Considine-McClintock, Missouri River Runners Board Member.

Heinle passed away in June 2021, but one of the last things he did was the thing he loved most--run.

The Missouri River Runners Club wanted to do something in his honor. The perfect thing? A bench right outside of the track.

“As people come in, they can sit down and put their running shoes on, and then hit the track like Roger did so many times,” said Considine-McClintock.

On Saturday, family, friends, and the Westwood Track Team gathered to collectively run 72 laps, just like Roger would have on his birthday in March.

More importantly, they reminisced on their favorite memories of him.

“He had a wig with pigtails that he looked like Willie Nelson. I mean, he would put it on. And we rode from Moravia to Blakesburg one RAGBRAI and stopped in Blakesburg and he had his Willie on. And people were going crazy, just absolutely going crazy. There was a line to take their picture with Willie,” said Craig Hartman, Roger’s Friend.

The turnout just goes to show how many people truly loved Roger Heinle.

“It just shows you what people thought of him. And you know, just how much people admired him for what he did,” said Hartman.

On Saturday, the group ran 365 laps in honor of Roger. That’s 91.25 total miles.

