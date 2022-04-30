Advertisement

Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center

Callie Witt
Callie Witt(Jamie Martinez Photography)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Nebraska woman has died after being thrown from a horse at a training center in Lexington, Kentucky.

A Keeneland Race Course spokeswoman said 20-year-old Callie Witt was riding at their training track on Friday morning when she was thrown from a 2-year-old horse.

On-site medical personnel immediately tended to Witt for life-threatening injuries, according to a statement by Keeneland. The Lexington Fire and Emergency arrived quickly and took her to the University of Kentucky Hospital Emergency Department. Witt was later pronounced dead from blunt force injuries.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Witt was an accomplished wrestler while in high school at North Bend Central High School in North Bend, Nebraska She was a state girls’ wrestling champion in the 113-pound class in 2020, the first year that Nebraska held girls’ state wrestling championships.

