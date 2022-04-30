Showers moving across Siouxland Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After strong to severe storms rolled through Siouxland Friday evening and overnight last night, Saturday has stayed cool, windy, and wet in the KTIV viewing area. Scattered rain showers are tracking across Siouxland today with many areas, especially in western Siouxland, seeing over a half of an inch of precipitation so far today. Highs Saturday have stayed cooler in the west with temperatures in the 40s, and eastern Siouxland a touch warmer with temperatures into the 50s this afternoon.

A strong northwestern wind is sweeping through western Siouxland this afternoon and is starting to move into our eastern counties as well. Wind speeds this afternoon are between 25 and 35 miles per hour with wind gusts nearing 40 to 50 miles per hour. Eastern Siouxland is still seeing lighter winds from the south this afternoon, but throughout the rest of today the northwest wind will sweep through the entire viewing area.

Portions of central and western Siouxland are in a Wind Advisory through 10 PM today, with Holt County in a Wind Warning throughout today as well.

Tonight, there will continue to be a chance of showers early on, otherwise staying mostly cloudy overhead. The winds will continue to whip through the region overnight tonight between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.

Sunday will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but a gradual clearing will be taking place throughout the day, with peeks of sunshine possible by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow look to stay in the mid 50s. The winds will be a factor tomorrow as well. A northwestern wind is expected to pick up again tomorrow between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Gusts up to 30 miles per hour will be possible as well.

Looking ahead towards the work week, shower chances return on Monday with a gradual warm up expected by the middle to end of the week.

