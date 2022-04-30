Siouxlanders gather to support the Alzheimer’s Association at the annual Wine & Chocolate Festival

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Siouxlanders enjoyed some fine wine and delicious chocolate on Friday night at the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Wine & Chocolate Festival to support Alzheimer’s care and research.

The event began with guests enjoying a wine tasting from winemakers, who were here from all across the United States. Each winemaker had the opportunity to work with chefs to pair their wine with the dinner courses and chocolates.

All of the donations from the silent and live auction, and sponsorships for the event, go directly toward funding education, support groups, research, and treatments.

Those who attended hope a cure is found for Alzheimer’s one day soon.

“It’s so important because the funds raised tonight help to fund local support groups and education programs for those caregivers who are taking care of their loved ones living with dementia. And it also helps fund research so we can find future treatments and, ultimately, that cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Lauren Livingston, Alzheimer’s Association Communications Director.

A special guest shared his story about receiving a new treatment for Alzheimer’s.

He hopes his story can help people realize there should be no stigma associated with Alzheimer’s.

“I have mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s. I also have an office of eight people and we’re growing. I ski 70 days a year. I travel a lot with my wife. I’m fully independent, I’m happy, I’m alert, I have all of my facilities with me. So getting a diagnosis of early impairment is really not a death sentence at all,” said Michael Zuendel.

Zuendel just received his eighth dose of the new drug that has been approved by the FDA, and says he feels great.

