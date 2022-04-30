South Sioux City Police Department takes part in National DEA Drug Take Back Day

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Saturday is the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day so the South Sioux City Police Department got involved by offering a take back box inside its law enforcement center.

The DEA says the day is an important reminder to encourage the public to remove any expired or unused medications from their homes to prevent misuse. It’s also a way to prevent opioid addictions from ever starting.

The South Sioux City Police Department says take back day is important to make sure everyone remains safe and healthy.

“We don’t want old prescriptions getting into the wrong hands. We don’t want them going to farming parties. We don’t want, you know, kids getting them that shouldn’t have them. Not to mention expired meds can also make you sick. People need to have a way to dispose of those. So we offer the Take Back box,” said Eric Schweers, 911 Dispatcher.

The Take Back box can be found inside the Night Entry door of the City-County Law Enforcement Center all weekend.

After the weekend, the take back box will remain inside the front entrance from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

