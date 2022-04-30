Advertisement

Tornadoes rip through suburb in Kansas

Multiple tornadoes touched down in Kansas Friday night (ALAINA ADKINS).
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Multiple tornadoes reportedly touched down in Kansas Friday night, prompting Gov. Laura Kelly to declare a State of Disaster Emergency.

A massive twister ripped through parts of Andover, a suburb outside of Wichita.

Residents say much of the city is without power.

There are reports of damage including to homes, Andover City Hall, a high school, and the city’s YMCA.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they...
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
The 2022 Saturday in the Park logo
2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.
Police: 13 men arrested after trying to solicit children for sex during internet sting operation
Ambulance
Two Siouxland residents killed in Sioux County accident Wednesday morning
KTIV FutureTrack 4/29/22
Shower and storm chances continue with strong storms possible Friday evening

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes tear through parts of Kansas
The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe...
Correspondents’ gala offers political normalcy despite COVID
Sixty-two House members have endorsed a bill from Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger that would...
Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban