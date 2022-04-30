Advertisement

Women Aware host Alice in Wonderland ‘Mad Hatter Tea Party’

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders fell down the rabbit hole on Saturday afternoon and enjoyed some afternoon tea at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

Women Aware teamed up with the Sioux City Community Theatre to host an Alice in Wonderland themed tea party to raise funds for Women Aware programs.

Guests enjoyed some afternoon lunch and tea, games, a coloring contest for the kids, and even a best dressed award for the best Alice in Wonderland costume.

The guests’ favorite Alice in Wonderland characters from the Sioux City Community Theatre made special appearances.

Members from Women Aware say the event is all about helping women in the community.

“Women aware is truly an organization that is here to help people get back on their feet, address any challenges that they might be facing. Just get people back out in the community and you know, help them get a step up in life then when they’re facing challenges. So we’re just here to help support that mission and raise money so we can continue to help people with that,” said Jessica Prather, Women Aware Board of Directors President.

The money raised from Saturday’s event will go back to serve the needs of the community for things such as housing applications, utility bills, gas cards, and bus passes.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they...
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
The 2022 Saturday in the Park logo
2022 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.
Police: 13 men arrested after trying to solicit children for sex during internet sting operation
Ambulance
Two Siouxland residents killed in Sioux County accident Wednesday morning
Police said four teens - three of them pictured in surveillance video - carjacked and killed...
4 teens to be tried as adults for brutal carjacking that severed woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

Women Aware Hosts Mad Hatter's Tea Party
South Sioux City Police Department partakes in National DEA Drug Take Back Day
South Sioux City Police Department takes part in National DEA Drug Take Back Day
Runners smile for a photo on the bench dedicated to Roger Heinle
Missouri River Runners dedicate bench to fellow runner Roger Heinle
120,000 employees are eligible for this free education assistance
Tyson Foods launch free education assistance for all U.S. employees