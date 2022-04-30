Women Aware host Alice in Wonderland ‘Mad Hatter Tea Party’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders fell down the rabbit hole on Saturday afternoon and enjoyed some afternoon tea at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

Women Aware teamed up with the Sioux City Community Theatre to host an Alice in Wonderland themed tea party to raise funds for Women Aware programs.

Guests enjoyed some afternoon lunch and tea, games, a coloring contest for the kids, and even a best dressed award for the best Alice in Wonderland costume.

The guests’ favorite Alice in Wonderland characters from the Sioux City Community Theatre made special appearances.

Members from Women Aware say the event is all about helping women in the community.

“Women aware is truly an organization that is here to help people get back on their feet, address any challenges that they might be facing. Just get people back out in the community and you know, help them get a step up in life then when they’re facing challenges. So we’re just here to help support that mission and raise money so we can continue to help people with that,” said Jessica Prather, Women Aware Board of Directors President.

The money raised from Saturday’s event will go back to serve the needs of the community for things such as housing applications, utility bills, gas cards, and bus passes.

