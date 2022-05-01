Advertisement

Another round of rain moves in for Monday

By Jaret Lansford
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Much-needed rain fell in Siouxland on Friday and Saturday with some areas picking up over an inch.

Sunday gave us a chance to soak some of that moisture into the ground though it did remain cloudy, windy and cool for much of the day.

A little bit of clearing managed to work its way in late in the day and, with a bit of that staying around early in the night, temperatures look to fall into the 30s.

Patchy frost will be possible as a result.

Clouds do get more widespread late in the night ahead of our next system.

Showers will gradually move in during the morning hours with rain likely for the afternoon.

Southern Siouxland looks to end up with the most rain out of this system with half an inch to an inch expected by the time it stops Monday night.

Closer to the northern edge of Siouxland, around a quarter of an inch of rain will be possible.

Temperatures will struggle to warm as most of the area sees highs in the 40s.

How the rest of the first work week of May looks tonight on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
A still image from video taken of the home by Braden Hansen, one of the fundraiser's organizers.
What’s causing the fires in Plymouth County?
Guests enjoy a wine tasting event at the Wine & Chocolate Festival
Siouxlanders gather to support the Alzheimer’s Association at the annual Wine & Chocolate Festival

Latest News

Tonight, there will continue to be a chance of showers early on, otherwise staying mostly...
Showers moving across Siouxland Saturday
Severe Outlook
Good rain chances move in with strong storms possible early tonight
KTIV FutureTrack 4/29/22
Shower and storm chances continue with strong storms possible Friday evening
Rain chances move in with some strong storms also possible
Rain chances move in with some strong storms also possible