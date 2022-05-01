Another round of rain moves in for Monday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Much-needed rain fell in Siouxland on Friday and Saturday with some areas picking up over an inch.

Sunday gave us a chance to soak some of that moisture into the ground though it did remain cloudy, windy and cool for much of the day.

A little bit of clearing managed to work its way in late in the day and, with a bit of that staying around early in the night, temperatures look to fall into the 30s.

Patchy frost will be possible as a result.

Clouds do get more widespread late in the night ahead of our next system.

Showers will gradually move in during the morning hours with rain likely for the afternoon.

Southern Siouxland looks to end up with the most rain out of this system with half an inch to an inch expected by the time it stops Monday night.

Closer to the northern edge of Siouxland, around a quarter of an inch of rain will be possible.

Temperatures will struggle to warm as most of the area sees highs in the 40s.

How the rest of the first work week of May looks tonight on News 4.

