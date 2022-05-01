Bandits hold off Beef in shootout

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits and Omaha Beef met up for the 47th time on Saturday. With the all time series tied up at 23-23 both teams brought their best game to the Tyson Events Center, and it showed.

A 60-49 thriller with 3 lead changes in the final minute ended with the Bandits on top. Sioux City improves to 5-0 on the season.

The Bandits will return to action on May 7th, when they travel to Wyoming to take on the Mustangs.

