Bandits hold off Beef in shootout

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits and Omaha Beef met up for the 47th time on Saturday. With the all time series tied up at 23-23 both teams brought their best game to the Tyson Events Center, and it showed.

A 60-49 thriller with 3 lead changes in the final minute ended with the Bandits on top. Sioux City improves to 5-0 on the season.

The Bandits will return to action on May 7th, when they travel to Wyoming to take on the Mustangs.

