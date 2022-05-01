Final day of Drake Relays brings success for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a cold and miserable final day of the Drake Relays on Saturday, but a little adversity brought out the best in our Siouxland athletes

In the Girls 4x100, Sioux City West had a high expectation going into this one, and held in until the bitter end, but the Wolverines would be just off the mark, coming in fifth place at 49.75 seconds.

To the girls 1,600 after having a unfavorable week Sioux City East’s Kaia DOWNS breaks open her shell and finishes in the top three crossing the line in 4:44.

Looking at the Girls 4x400 hurdles finals Unity Christian’s Gracie Schoonhoven completes her final heat of the weekend in 2nd place with a 1:05 time good enough for 7th in her second trip to the Drakes.

Let’s take a look at some Men’s Invitational Pole Vault. Former USD athlete and Olympic Silver Medalist Chris Nilsen kicked off his outdoor season in Des Moines, he cleared the 18-foot 4 ½ inch bar, and that was good enough to bring home the title from kind of his own backyard.

“It’s very close to home for both myself, my parents and everybody else who’s sort of in that little circle that I have. So it’s really cool to be not necessarily in my own backyard, but close enough to a backyard as I can get.” Says Nilsen.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.