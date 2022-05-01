KTIV Honored with 10 awards from the Iowa Broadcast News Association

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - KTIV was honored with ten awards from the Iowa Broadcast News Association during their annual convention in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday.

News 4 Today was recognized with the Best Newscast award. KTIV also received First Place in the Public Affairs category for our cancer screening series last fall.

KTIV also received awards in the following categories: Best Sportscast, Spot News, Political Coverage, In-Depth Series, Public Affairs, and Overall Excellence.

