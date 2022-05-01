Stepping into Purpose 5K raises $600 for elementary school students

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders ran for a cause today in the second annual Stepping Into Purpose 5K.

The run helped raise money to buy new activewear for students at Liberty Elementary School in Sioux City. Runners were able to make donations at the beginning of the race, or by purchasing a “stepping Into Purpose” t-shirt.

The run originally began as an active goal between friends before blossoming into this event.

“We thought, ‘how cool would it be next year to make an event that we can give back to the community and encourage other people to be active, set goals for themselves,’” said Erin Bahrenfuss, an organizer of the Stepping Into Purpose 5K. “And then in return, give the kids at the elementary school some pretty cool activewear to make them want to do things that they can be healthy and do it with their bodies as well. So, yeah, it grew from kind of Angela’s dream, and we hope to continue to do this moving forward.”

This year’s run had more than 40 participants and raised over 600 dollars for Liberty Elementary.

People interested in donating to the cause can reach out through Stepping Into Purpose’s Facebook page here.

