April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Kathleen Maly

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KTIV) - Morningside University presents the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Month Kathleen Molly from Bishop Heelan High School.

Kathleen is a member of the National Honor Society, has been on the gold honor roll all seven semesters of high school and was chosen as Communication Arts Student of the Year. She is active in soccer, Knights of the Altar and also in several bands.

