Around Siouxland: Siouxland Discovery Chorus Bishop Heelan Performance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Discovery Chorus is hosting a performance in Sioux City.

Non-profit Siouxland Discovery Chorus is hosting a performance at the Bishop Heelan Fine Arts Auditorium. You can listen to barbershop music right out of the 50s and 60s.

The Siouxland Discovery Chorus Bishop Heelan Performance will take place on Saturday, May 7th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Bishop Heelan Fine Arts Auditorium in Sioux City, Iowa

If you need any additonal information, you can visit their Facebook page here, or visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.