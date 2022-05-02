Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Siouxland Discovery Chorus Bishop Heelan Performance

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Discovery Chorus is hosting a performance in Sioux City.

Non-profit Siouxland Discovery Chorus is hosting a performance at the Bishop Heelan Fine Arts Auditorium. You can listen to barbershop music right out of the 50s and 60s.

The Siouxland Discovery Chorus Bishop Heelan Performance will take place on Saturday, May 7th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Bishop Heelan Fine Arts Auditorium in Sioux City, Iowa

If you need any additonal information, you can visit their Facebook page here, or visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
A sign from the fundraiser put on by the Knights of Columbus
Le Mars Knights of Columbus holds fundraiser for family who lost home in fire
KTIV FutureTrack 5/1/22
Another round of rain moves in for Monday

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Girl’s Inc Summer Program
Around Siouxland: Girl's Inc Summer Program
Around Siouxland: Sioux City’s Historic Preservation Week
Around Siouxland: Sioux City's Historic Preservation Week
Around Siouxland: Mid America Museum Aviation and Transportation Fly on the Ford
Around Siouxland: Mid America Museum Aviation and Transportation Fly on the Ford
Around Siouxland: Crosspointe Church Operation Christmas Child Rummage Sale
Around Siouxland: Crosspointe Church Operation Christmas Child Rummage Sale