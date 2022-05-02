Advertisement

Crash near Sheldon, IA sends 10 people to the hospital

(Allison Baker)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - A crash between two vehicles near Sheldon, Iowa Sunday sent ten people to the hospital with over half of them being children.

According to Sioux County Radio, the crash happened at the intersection of 280th Street and Northwest Blvd.

The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup, driven by 28-year-old Justin Van Grootheest of Sioux Center, Iowa, was traveling southbound on Northwest Blvd when an SUV pulled out in front of him.

The sheriff’s office says 40-year-old Evan Anema of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving the SUV westbound on 280th Street and had stopped at a stop sign. Anema then proceeded into the intersection and into the path of Van Grootheest where the two vehicles struck.

Justin Van Grootheest, 27-year-old Megan Van Grootheest and two children were all inside the pickup during the crash. All four were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In the SUV, there was Evan Anema, 41-year-old Heather Anema and four children. All of which were sent to the hospital as well. Justin Van Grootheest and the four children reported only minor injuries, while Heather Anema’s had possible serious injuries.

Sioux County Radio says Evan Anema was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

