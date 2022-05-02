Advertisement

Iowa officials: Wastewater reached Boyer River in Denison

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with maintaining state parks and forests, protecting the environment of Iowa, and managing energy, fish, wildlife, land resources, and water resources of Iowa.(KCRG)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DENISON, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources say a small amount of wastewater reached a river in Denison Sunday afternoon.

According to the Iowa DNR, a wastewater processor at Smithfield Foods in Denison malfunctioned around 2:45 p.m. Staff reportedly closed a nearby storm drain as soon as they could, but an estimated 50 to 100 gallons had already flowed through the storm drain and into the Boyer River.

As Smithfield staff continue their cleanup efforts, the DNR does not recommend recreation in the area until cleanup is complete.

The DNR will monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.

