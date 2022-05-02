Iowa officials: Wastewater reached Boyer River in Denison

DENISON, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources say a small amount of wastewater reached a river in Denison Sunday afternoon.

According to the Iowa DNR, a wastewater processor at Smithfield Foods in Denison malfunctioned around 2:45 p.m. Staff reportedly closed a nearby storm drain as soon as they could, but an estimated 50 to 100 gallons had already flowed through the storm drain and into the Boyer River.

As Smithfield staff continue their cleanup efforts, the DNR does not recommend recreation in the area until cleanup is complete.

The DNR will monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.