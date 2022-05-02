Le Mars Knights of Columbus holds fundraiser for family who lost home in fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last week, a grass fire near Merrill tragically took the home of the Theisen family.

This Sunday, the Knights of Columbus in Le Mars are doing their part to help support the family, who they have a special connection to.

“Rich is actually a member with our council here,” said Seth Schmitt, Grand Knight of the Le Mars Knights of Columbus. “We originally were going to have this fundraiser for the school, and then when the fire happened, we decided to just change, you know, where the funds were going, and we decided it’s going to go to the Theisen family instead.”

Visitors at the drive-through fundraiser were able to pull up their cars to the Knights’ building and get a box of food, including a pork chop, pasta salad and a bread roll.

The food was donated by Rich Theisen’s employer, State Steel, and all of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go back to the Theisen family.

Although the meals were just 12 dollars a box, many donors went above and beyond to show their support.

“They’re giving the $12 that we say is the meal cost, and then they’re giving more,” said Schmitt. “They’re giving everything from $100, $30. I mean, everyone’s just giving more, and so it’s awesome to see.”

Before the fundraiser had even began, the Knights already sold over 100 meals. They anticipate that by the end of the 3 hour event, they’ll have sold 5 to 6 hundred.

Schmitt says this turnout is a reflection of the local community.

“Any sort of tragedy or any sort of hardship, everyone comes together and just supports each other,” said Schmitt. “It’s a great community to be a part of and to be in.”

Even in difficult times like this, with the community’s support, the Theisen family can look forward to brighter skies ahead.

Friends of the Theisens have also set up a GoFundMe to assist the family.

