Man charged in connection to Nebraska Street shooting pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man who is accused of being involved in a Sioux City shooting back in March has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Ethan Hewitt is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, attempted burglary, going armed with intent and possessing a firearm as a felon. He entered a written plea of not guilty on May 2.

These charges stem from an incident on March 21 at a Nebraska Street residence. Police allege Hewitt went to the residence that day and shot at a man living there.

The intended victim, who was also armed, fired back at Hewitt, striking him. A short time later, Hewitt arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While Hewitt was recovering in the hospital, police obtained warrants for his arrest and took him into custody on April 15. He was arrested at his residence without incident.

