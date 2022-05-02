Advertisement

Man charged in connection to Nebraska Street shooting pleads not guilty

Ethan Hewitt
Ethan Hewitt(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man who is accused of being involved in a Sioux City shooting back in March has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Ethan Hewitt is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, attempted burglary, going armed with intent and possessing a firearm as a felon. He entered a written plea of not guilty on May 2.

These charges stem from an incident on March 21 at a Nebraska Street residence. Police allege Hewitt went to the residence that day and shot at a man living there.

The intended victim, who was also armed, fired back at Hewitt, striking him. A short time later, Hewitt arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While Hewitt was recovering in the hospital, police obtained warrants for his arrest and took him into custody on April 15. He was arrested at his residence without incident.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
A sign from the fundraiser put on by the Knights of Columbus
Le Mars Knights of Columbus holds fundraiser for family who lost home in fire

Latest News

April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Kathleen Maly
April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Kathleen Maly
Crash near Sheldon, IA sends 10 people to the hospital
Storm Team 4's Hailey Barrus's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Storm Team 4's Hailey Barrus's Monday Afternoon Forecast
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa officials: Wastewater reached Boyer River in Denison