More rain to start the work week in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - To kick off our work week in Siouxland, Monday morning temperatures are chilly in the mid to upper 30s across the viewing area. Cloudy skies have taken over with some light rain showers starting to move into western Siouxland. We keep the wind light and variable through the morning hours before gradually picking up from the northwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour by this afternoon.

More widespread rain is expected in Siouxland by this afternoon with most of the region seeing steady rain through this evening. Right now, we predict Sioux City could see between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rainfall with this system.

Tonight, overnight lows will fall to near 40 degrees with showers wrapping up early on in the night. Otherwise, the skies remain cloudy with a northeastern breeze between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tuesday some morning rain is possible, with peaks of sunshine likely by the late afternoon. Highs tomorrow expected to be much warmer as we rise back to near 60 degrees.

We have more rain chances and warmer temperatures in the forecast.

