Muskies fall to Blackhawks, Waterloo forces decisive game three

By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After scoring a quick opening goal in the first 90-seconds of the game, the Muskies were handed two un-answered goals from Waterloo in a 2-1 loss Sunday evening at the Tyson Events Center. Ben Steeves scored the lone goal at the 1:26 mark of the first period, but that’s all Sioux City would get in game two. The series will now go to a decisive game three on Tuesday night again at the Tyson Events Center, puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

