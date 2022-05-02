Muskies fall to Blackhawks, Waterloo forces decisive game three

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After scoring a quick opening goal in the first 90-seconds of the game, the Muskies were handed two un-answered goals from Waterloo in a 2-1 loss Sunday evening at the Tyson Events Center. Ben Steeves scored the lone goal at the 1:26 mark of the first period, but that’s all Sioux City would get in game two. The series will now go to a decisive game three on Tuesday night again at the Tyson Events Center, puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

USHL

Waterloo 2 - Sioux City 1F

CBB

Dubuque 5 - Buena Vista 6 F

Concordia - St. Paul 3 - Wayne State 4 F

Dubuque 3 - Buena Vista 7 F

Southeastern CC 19 - Northeastern CC 4 F

Hastings 5 - Morningside 2 F

Concordia - St. Paul 8- Wayne State 7 F

Hastings 3 - Morningside 8 F

CSB

St. Cloud State 6 - Wayne State 5 F

South Dakota 5 - Western Illinois 2 F

ICCAC 10 - Northeastern CC 0 F

Briar Cliff 5 Mount Marty 3 F

St. Cloud State 11 - Wayne State 0 F/5

Briar Cliff 5 - Mount Marty 7 F

Buena Vista 7 - Wartburg 5 F

Buena Vista 8 - Wartburg 3 F

ICCAC 14 - Northeastern CC 0 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.