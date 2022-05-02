Advertisement

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials say the Nebraska football program violated rules for countable coaches.

According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, football head coach Scott Frost and the NCAA agreed that a former football special teams analyst provided instruction to student-athletes during practices and film sessions and also helped with tactical decisions during games.

The NCAA says because the former analyst was a noncoaching staff member, his assistance caused the Nebraska football program to go over its allowed number of permissible coaches, which violates NCAA rules.

The agreement says head coach Scott Frost did address concerns about the analyst but did not notify compliance staff about the violation. The NCAA says because of this, Frost had violated head coach responsibility rules.

The university, Frost and the NCAA agreed on the following penalties for the Nebraska football program:

  • A one-year extension to the current probationary period (through April 2023).
  • A $10,000 fine.
  • A one-year show-cause order for the football head coach, plus a five-day suspension from all coaching duties during the championship segment of the 2022 football season.
  • A reduction of the number of football countable coaches by one for two days of practice during the spring 2022 season.
  • All noncoaching staff members will be removed from practice and competition for five consecutive days during the championship segment of the 2022 season.

University of Nebraska Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said the resolution is fair.

“I am appreciative of the diligent efforts of our University of Nebraska staff in working to bring this matter to a close,” Alberts said. “We have had outstanding collaboration with the NCAA, and I want to thank the NCAA staff for their time and professionalism throughout this process.”

“It is important for the Nebraska Athletic Department and football program to put this matter behind us and turn our full attention to the upcoming season. We are pleased with the outcome and believe the negotiated resolution is fair and equitable. At Nebraska we are committed to running an athletic department that is fully compliant with all NCAA rules.”

