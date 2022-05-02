Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police say a report of shots fired Sunday in a Sioux City neighborhood led to two men getting arrested.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 8:50 p.m. on May 1 they sent officers to the 100 block of Cecelia Street for a shooting.

Once at the scene, witnesses gave officers a description of a white Ford Taurus that was allegedly involved in the shooting. Sioux City police and Woodbury County deputies eventually located the vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was stopped by authorities and the three people inside were detained. Police report they found a firearm and shell casings in the car.

Two of the people in the car were charged. Collin Muston-Rosewall, 24, of Sioux City, was charged with operating while intoxicated. While Ethan Hewitt, 23, was charged with control of a firearm by a felon. Hewitt is already facing charges for a shooting that happened back in March in Sioux City.

An adult female who was a passenger in the vehicle was released without being charged.

No injuries were reported and no property damage was located.

