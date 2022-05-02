Siouxlanders celebrate the end of Ramadan

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Sunday evening marked the beginning of Eid Al Fitr. The Islamic holiday celebrates the end of Ramadan. For a month, Muslims around the world fasted every day from sunrise to sunset.

Monday morning Muslims from all over Siouxland gathered at the South Sioux City Mariott Convention Center to celebrate the end of Ramadan, and the year ahead.

“We feel very happy that God gave us a chance to go through the fasting month and endure it, and then complete it,” said Ahmad Mohammed, Imam at the ceremony and president of the Islamic Center of Siouxland. “And so, we look forward to another year if God gives us long life and good health. We look forward to fasting another time after 11 months.”

Over 2,000 people came to the Eid celebration, which included prayer and a sermon afterward. Attendees were also asked to donate $15 at the ceremony if they had the means to do so. The money collected is distributed to less fortunate members of the Muslim community. Mohammed says that charity, like this, is one of the core values of Islam.

“Charity is very important in Islam,” said Mohammed. “And so, for the people who do not have enough means to live, we are generous to them so that they can also celebrate this day. Be happy and buy new clothes and have good food and everything. So in Islam, it’s very important.”

The Eid Al Fitr holiday ends Monday at sunset.

