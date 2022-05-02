Advertisement

SkyWest will continue servicing Sioux Gateway Airport until a replacement is found

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City is approaching a key deadline to keep the Sioux Gateway Airport operational.

Earlier this year, SkyWest announced it was leaving the area and officials have yet to announce which airline will assume service here in Sioux City. But until a replacement has been found, the government has ordered SkyWest to stay at Sioux Gateway Airport and provide flights for the community.

According to its agreement with the federal government, SkyWest is still receiving a $31 subsidy for each passenger it boards here in Sioux City. But the airline says a pilot shortage means it must end its service to the airport. Now, the city is hoping to find a replacement.

“Yeah, since it all still is kind of negotiations between airports and airlines. I guess I won’t say specifics, but we have reached out and talked to many of the airlines that had been here previously, or maybe not at the same time,” said Mike Collett, an assistant city manager.

Sioux Gateway Airport has had several airlines in the past: American, Delta and Frontier just to name a few.

Chicago and Denver are usually among the destinations, but a new carrier doesn’t have to fly to those cities, though they will need to agree to at least 12 flights each week.

“There’s one flight going each direction right now. And the usage patterns are effectively split as far as the usage,” said Collett.

Tom Wells is a truck driver for a company in South Sioux City. He’s flown from airports big and small, but he says “SUX” is his favorite because of the size.

“It’s convenient you don’t need... if (you) need to go back outside for whatever reason, you know, going through a security checkpoint of an hour. This is probably my favorite airport in the nation,” said Wells.

The DOT has ordered SkyWest to continue service until a new airline takes over. Collett is confident Sioux City will receive at least one bid.

Bids are due on May 11 and they’ll then be open for public comment.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
A sign from the fundraiser put on by the Knights of Columbus
Le Mars Knights of Columbus holds fundraiser for family who lost home in fire

Latest News

Siouxlanders gather in South Sioux City to celebrate the end of Ramadan
Siouxlanders celebrate the end of Ramadan
Siouxlanders celebrate the end of Ramadan
SkyWest will continue servicing Sioux Gateway Airport until a replacement is found
Future Track
Some showers into tonight with a slow progression toward warmer weather
Man charged in connection to Nebraska Street shooting pleads not guilty