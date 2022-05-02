SkyWest will continue servicing Sioux Gateway Airport until a replacement is found

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City is approaching a key deadline to keep the Sioux Gateway Airport operational.

Earlier this year, SkyWest announced it was leaving the area and officials have yet to announce which airline will assume service here in Sioux City. But until a replacement has been found, the government has ordered SkyWest to stay at Sioux Gateway Airport and provide flights for the community.

According to its agreement with the federal government, SkyWest is still receiving a $31 subsidy for each passenger it boards here in Sioux City. But the airline says a pilot shortage means it must end its service to the airport. Now, the city is hoping to find a replacement.

“Yeah, since it all still is kind of negotiations between airports and airlines. I guess I won’t say specifics, but we have reached out and talked to many of the airlines that had been here previously, or maybe not at the same time,” said Mike Collett, an assistant city manager.

Sioux Gateway Airport has had several airlines in the past: American, Delta and Frontier just to name a few.

Chicago and Denver are usually among the destinations, but a new carrier doesn’t have to fly to those cities, though they will need to agree to at least 12 flights each week.

“There’s one flight going each direction right now. And the usage patterns are effectively split as far as the usage,” said Collett.

Tom Wells is a truck driver for a company in South Sioux City. He’s flown from airports big and small, but he says “SUX” is his favorite because of the size.

“It’s convenient you don’t need... if (you) need to go back outside for whatever reason, you know, going through a security checkpoint of an hour. This is probably my favorite airport in the nation,” said Wells.

The DOT has ordered SkyWest to continue service until a new airline takes over. Collett is confident Sioux City will receive at least one bid.

Bids are due on May 11 and they’ll then be open for public comment.

