Slow moving system brings rainfall to Siouxland Monday

A slow-moving storm system is tracking into Siouxland this afternoon providing some much-needed...
A slow-moving storm system is tracking into Siouxland this afternoon providing some much-needed rainfall to portions of western and southern Siouxland. Scattered rain showers are expected throughout this afternoon as highs stay on the cool side in the mid to upper 40s across the region.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We started off our Monday cool and cloudy here in the KTIV viewing area. Definitely needed a jacket heading out the door this morning, and you may need an umbrella for later today as well.

A slow-moving storm system is tracking into Siouxland this afternoon providing some much-needed rainfall to portions of western and southern Siouxland. Scattered rain showers are expected throughout this afternoon as highs stay on the cool side in the mid to upper 40s across the region. The wind will stay relatively calm throughout the day today as well, mainly from the northeast between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, showers will continue to track Eastward and leave us mostly cloudy overnight tonight. Lows falling to near 40 degrees with a light breeze.

Tuesday, expect decreasing clouds throughout the day, with peaks of sunshine by the early afternoon. Highs look to be slightly warmer near 60 degrees for tomorrow.

For a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at Noon.

