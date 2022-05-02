Some showers into tonight with a slow progression toward warmer weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The day stayed cloudy and temperatures quite cool for this time of year as showers were moving up from the south.

Shower chances will continue to be best for central and southern Siouxland into tonight while northern Siouxland is likely to miss out on much of the rain.

Lows into Tuesday morning will be in the upper 30s with a north wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

We’ll dry back out on Tuesday and we’ll see at least some clearing by the afternoon with highs heading into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees and it won’t be too windy.

Wednesday is looking mostly cloudy with a chance of showers moving in by later in the day with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday night is likely to give us showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms with rain chances lasting throughout the day on Thursday as well with highs in the upper 50s.

Friday should be drier again with some peeks of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The warmer weather that many of us may be looking for arrives this weekend.

