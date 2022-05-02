Advertisement

South Dakota ethics board grinds forward on Noem complaints

Governor Kristi Noem holds a town hall in Mobridge (file)
Governor Kristi Noem holds a town hall in Mobridge (file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota ethics board has moved to hire an outside attorney as it considers a pair of ethics complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem.

The complaints were sparked from allegations the Republican governor interfered in a state agency to aid her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and misused state airplanes.

The retired judges who sit on the Government Accountability Board decided any legal advice shouldn’t come from the lawyer who usually advises the board because she works under the state’s attorney general. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg initiated the complaints.

The board’s decision Monday was a procedural move as it approaches a key juncture for the complaints.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
A sign from the fundraiser put on by the Knights of Columbus
Le Mars Knights of Columbus holds fundraiser for family who lost home in fire

Latest News

Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Kathleen Maly
April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Kathleen Maly
Ethan Hewitt
Man charged in connection to Nebraska Street shooting pleads not guilty
Crash near Sheldon, IA sends 10 people to the hospital