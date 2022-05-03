Advertisement

April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Erik Nordstrom

(KTIV) - Morningside University presents the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Month: Erik Nordstrom. He is one of two winners for April 2022.

Erik has won medals in both individual and large group divisions at all-state speech contests. He is active in theater, choir and speech. Erik helps direct for the middle school theater and has participated in productions at the Sioux City Community Theater.

