April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Erik Nordstrom

(KTIV) - Morningside University presents the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Month: Erik Nordstrom. He is one of two winners for April 2022.

Erik has won medals in both individual and large group divisions at all-state speech contests. He is active in theater, choir and speech. Erik helps direct for the middle school theater and has participated in productions at the Sioux City Community Theater.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.