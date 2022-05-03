Around Siouxland: Crosspointe Church Operation Christmas Child Rummage Sale

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Crosspointe Church is hosting a rummage sale.

The Operation Christmas Child rummage sale is hosted to purchase items and raise money to give baskets of toys to children all over the world. There will be over 30 vendors at the event.

Crosspointe Church Operation Christmas Child Rummage Sale takes place Saturday, May 7th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crosspointe Church in Sioux City.

If you need more information, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.