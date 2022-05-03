Advertisement

Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Only minor injuries are being reported after a semi rollover Tuesday afternoon in downtown Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the accident occurred on Virginia Street at about 3:40 p.m. Police say a semi carrying pallets was attempting to turn north onto I-29 when it hit a retaining wall and tipped onto its side.

The only occupant of the semi was the driver, and police say he had minor injuries.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday the scene is still being cleared.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities responded to a vehicle rollover Tuesday afternoon in downtown Sioux City.

A look from KTIV’s weather cam shows a semi has rolled over on Virginia Street near an on-ramp for Interstate 29. Multiple first responders could be seen dealing with the crash, with police directing traffic and crews trying to flip over the semi.

No word yet on any injuries.

We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near Sheldon, IA sends multiple people to the hospital
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Sioux Gateway Airport
SkyWest will continue servicing Sioux Gateway Airport until a replacement is found

Latest News

Multiple counties, including Woodbury, lifting burn bans
April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Erik Nordstrom
April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Erick Nordstrom
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned
Dog Walk Forecast: Sophie & Lexie
Dog Walk Forecast: Sophie & Lexie