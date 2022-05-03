Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Only minor injuries are being reported after a semi rollover Tuesday afternoon in downtown Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the accident occurred on Virginia Street at about 3:40 p.m. Police say a semi carrying pallets was attempting to turn north onto I-29 when it hit a retaining wall and tipped onto its side.

The only occupant of the semi was the driver, and police say he had minor injuries.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday the scene is still being cleared.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities responded to a vehicle rollover Tuesday afternoon in downtown Sioux City.

A look from KTIV’s weather cam shows a semi has rolled over on Virginia Street near an on-ramp for Interstate 29. Multiple first responders could be seen dealing with the crash, with police directing traffic and crews trying to flip over the semi.

No word yet on any injuries.

We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

