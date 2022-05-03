Briar Cliff University introduces ‘School of Interprofessional Health and Help Sciences’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After receiving a $2 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Agency, Briar Cliff University is developing a new school to help fight the national healthcare shortage.

Not only will Briar Cliff’s new “School of Interprofessional Health and Help Sciences” grow the number of healthcare graduates, it will also give students the ability to make an impact in the community before they graduate.

“We train our individuals to be able to not just provide good quality healthcare,” said Dr. Cortni Krusemark, Program Director for the Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program. “But then they also have the opportunity to, on their final rotation, go out into the community and write grants and develop programs to really address the needs of the underserved populations, maybe just right here in Siouxland or in the surrounding areas.”

With the new facility, the university is expected to increase its number of healthcare worker graduates by 47%.

One of the biggest benefits of the school is the ability for students to learn interprofessional practicing in a variety of different fields aside from their focus area.

“They’re really going to have opportunities much like in med school, where they can sample other disciplines outside of the area of their focus,” said Dr. Rachelle Keck, Briar Cliff University President. “So we’re excited to provide them that opportunity.”

The new school will house programs including behavioral analysis, undergraduate and graduate nursing programs, social work, and doctors of occupational and physical therapy. Those last two programs had previously been held off-campus. With the development of the new school, Briar Cliff will be able to enhance its learning community teaching all these students in the same place.

“It’s all about bringing these students together and, really here at Briar Cliff we see the students as part of that learning community,” said Krusemark. “What they bring and the experiences and their knowledge they bring to the classroom allows students to learn from students and professionals to learn from professionals.”

The new school will be built in Toller Hall, a dorm building dating back to the 1940s. Construction will begin this summer, with a goal to finish by the fall semester of 2023.

Dr. Krusemark says with this new school, in the next two years, Briar Cliff will graduate nearly 200 ready-to-work healthcare professionals.

