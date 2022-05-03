Advertisement

Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
By Nick Reis
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY & SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - Fire has forced a family from their mobile home in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Firefighters were called at around 4:15 pm Monday afternoon to a fire on the outside of a single-family mobile home.

The flames worked their way inside the mobile home causing additional damage.

Everyone inside was able to escape without injury.

Aside from some melted siding on a next door mobile home, no additional damage was done.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with find temporary housing.

There’s no word what caused the fire.

Sioux City Fire Rescue also responded to a house fire in Morningside, Monday night.

Shortly before eight o’clock, 911 dispatchers received several calls from passing drivers about smoke coming from the home in the 2300 block of South Helen Street.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from the home’s windows.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Although there was minimal damage to the outside of the house, firefighters said that there was significant smoke damage on the inside.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

