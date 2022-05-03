Advertisement

Lingering showers in the east and cloudy skies take over Tuesday morning

The rest of today you can expect decreasing cloud cover and a bit of warmth to return to the area. By this afternoon temperatures will near 60 degrees for many Siouxlanders, and peaks of sunshine will be possible by late this afternoon.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - To start our morning in Siouxland, mostly cloudy skies have taken over the region, with some lingering showers in far eastern Siouxland. It will be another chilly start to our day with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The rest of today you can expect decreasing cloud cover and a bit of warmth to return to the area. By this afternoon temperatures will near 60 degrees for many Siouxlanders, and peaks of sunshine will be possible by late this afternoon. The winds stay at bay again today as well, from the northeast between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies move into Siouxland with overnight lows dipping into the 30s. A light eastern wind is expected to make its way through Siouxland between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Looking ahead towards Wednesday, warmer temperatures and rain chances return by tomorrow evening.

For a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

