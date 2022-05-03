Advertisement

Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13 and 9, and tried to shoot her neighbor. As the boys are not expected to survive, it's anticipated Nguyen's charges will be upgraded to homicide.(Source: Bucks County District Attorney's Office)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) - A Pennsylvania mother is facing charges after authorities say she shot her two sons and tried to shoot her neighbor. The boys are not expected to survive.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, was arrested in a church parking lot at 11:30 a.m. Monday, hours after the shooting at her home in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania. She faces three counts of attempted homicide, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

The incident began when police were dispatched to Nguyen’s home at 7:05 a.m. for a report of an armed subject, said the district attorney’s office in a news release.

Nguyen’s 22-year-old neighbor told police that she handed him a box of photos and asked him to give it to her ex-husband, his co-worker. She then allegedly pulled a gun on him and tried to fire it twice, but the gun did not fire.

The neighbor wrapped Nguyen in a bear hug and disarmed her before she fled the scene, according to the news release.

When police checked Nguyen’s home, they found her two sons, ages 13 and 9, in their beds with gunshot wounds to their heads. Both boys were taken to the hospital, with at least one of them undergoing surgery.

Unfortunately, the boys are not expected to survive. They were being kept on life support Monday night until their organs could be donated, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Nguyen’s charges are then expected to be upgraded to two counts of homicide.

The news release says that when law enforcement found Nguyen at the church, she was also taken to the hospital because she seemed to be under the influence of drugs. Police believe she may have tried to kill herself, the Inquirer reports.

Authorities did not comment on a motive for the shootings, but court records indicate that Nguyen had more than $11,000 in unpaid rent. The family had been ordered to leave their home by Tuesday, according to the Inquirer.

Nguyen was denied bail at her arraignment.

The case is being investigated by Bucks County Detectives and Upper Makefield Township Police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near Sheldon, IA sends multiple people to the hospital
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Report: Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court could overturn Roe v Wade
A slow-moving storm system is tracking into Siouxland this afternoon providing some much-needed...
Slow moving system brings rainfall to Siouxland Monday

Latest News

The rest of today you can expect decreasing cloud cover and a bit of warmth to return to the...
Storm Team 4's Hailey Barrus's Tuesday Morning Forecast
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Missouri execution would be just fifth this year in the US
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Aid workers prep stretchers, toys for Mariupol evacuees
The attorney reacts after the 1921 race massacre lawsuit moves forward.
Judge lets Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit proceed
The attorney reacts after the 1921 race massacre lawsuit moves forward.
Judge rules Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit can proceed