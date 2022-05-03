Advertisement

More rain chances move into Siouxland for the middle of the week

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The clouds were slow to clear, but some afternoon sunshine started to show in Siouxland boosting temperatures to warmer levels than we saw on Monday.

The breaks in the clouds won’t last for long as we go back to mostly cloudy skies tonight already with lows in the upper 30s.

It’s looking like Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy as well with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

As get later into the afternoon, we could start to see a slight chance of a rain shower.

The chances get much better after 6 pm though, and first in western Siouxland.

Then we’ll see good chances of showers and even the possibility of a few thunderstorms move through the region Wednesday night.

Scattered showers will be around during the day on Thursday and that will hold temperatures a little cool again with highs in the mid 50s.

Showers will continue into Thursday night but be mostly coming to an end for the day on Friday with highs in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

We should see a little more in the way of sunshine on Saturday and temperature finally start to warm up for the weekend.

I take a closer look at your weekend forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

