Multiple counties, including Woodbury, lifting burn bans

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Multiple northwest Iowa counties are lifting their burn bans after weeks of dry weather.

Back in March, nine Iowa counties in Siouxland had burn bans going at the same time. Most of those counties have lifted those bans with Woodbury County being the latest. Officials have announced that Woodbury County will be ending its burn ban on the morning of May 4.

Other counties that have lifted their burn bans include Cherokee, Ida, Sac, Calhoun, Crawford, Monona and Harrison. As of Tuesday afternoon, only Plymouth County still has a burn ban in northwest Iowa.

Under Iowa law, burn bans prohibit open burning in response to extremely dry conditions or because local officials believe open burning will put people’s lives and property in danger. But it does not prohibit supervised, controlled burns that fire officials have issued a permit for. It also still allows the use of outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills or the burning of trash in incinerators.

