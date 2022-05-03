Advertisement

Nebraska’s primary election one week away; some races to be effectively decided by only Republican voters

A ballot drop box outside the Dixon County Courthouse.
A ballot drop box outside the Dixon County Courthouse.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Ballots need to be in the hands of the county clerk by 8 p.m. next Tuesday, May 10.

A quirk in Nebraska law means non-Republican voters won’t be able to vote on the Republican ballot. This means several local races like the sheriff’s race and county supervisor races will effectively be decided by solely Republican voters.

Any county in Nebraska with a population of less than 10,000 can elect to hold an election solely by mail. Dixon county has been doing just that since 2012, and the clerk says an all mail-in election is secure.

“I’ve been working with elections between Dakota County and Dickson County for 25 years. And we have never had an instance of voter fraud that we’re aware of,” said Cindy Purucker, the county clerk.

County clerks tell us vote by mail generally has a higher voter turnout. For example, Dixon County believes 45 percent of its registered voters will return a ballot.

We can compare that to Dakota County, which hosts a traditional in-person election. The Dakota County clerk previously told us they expect a turnout closer to just 10 percent.

